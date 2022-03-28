UrduPoint.com

China, UNHCR Provide Humanitarian Supplies To Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 04:13 PM

A batch of humanitarian supplies, provided by China's South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund, in cooperation with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), was handed over to Afghanistan on Sunday

Speaking at a handover ceremony in Kabul, Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu said the Chinese government has been highly concerned about the Afghan people who are suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, unrest and drought.

Last year, the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund approved in time a request from the UNHCR on providing the vulnerable groups in Afghanistan with emergency shelter supplies and education support, and offered fund support, the Chinese ambassador said.

With the efforts from the UNHCR, all the supplies have been purchased, and now are distributed in Kabul, Kandahar, Baghlan and Nangarhar provinces, among others, Wang said, adding the needy Afghans will get a relief with the supplies.

The UNHCR's acting representative in Afghanistan Yumiko Takashima appreciated the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund for providing the fund support, saying the timely assistance will benefit more than 90,000 displaced Afghans and school children.

