China Unlikely To Join Russian-US Security Talks - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:17 PM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The possibility of China joining the talks between Russia and the United States on strategic stability is now minimal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.
"I assess this probability as minimal, if not zero," he told reporters on Wednesday.