Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with Russian media that China was unlikely to join Washington-proposed new international security deal, set to replace the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty

The Russian-US INF deal, signed in 1987, was terminated officially at Washington's initiative on August 2.

"As for the agreement on intermediate and short-range missiles, Americans have mentioned that they would like it to be multilateral, they have mentioned China as a possible signatory. But we are aware of China's statement. It does not want to participate in this process, so it is unrealistic to expect that we will sign such a multilateral deal," Patrushev said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in late July that China did not favor the idea to create a new multilateral deal capable of replacing the INF.