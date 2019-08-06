UrduPoint.com
China Unlikely To Join US-Proposed Int'l Deal Replacing INF - Russian Security Council

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:46 PM

China Unlikely to Join US-Proposed Int'l Deal Replacing INF - Russian Security Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with Russian media that China was unlikely to join Washington-proposed new international security deal, set to replace the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with Russian media that China was unlikely to join Washington-proposed new international security deal, set to replace the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

The Russian-US INF deal, signed in 1987, was terminated officially at Washington's initiative on August 2.

"As for the agreement on intermediate and short-range missiles, Americans have mentioned that they would like it to be multilateral, they have mentioned China as a possible signatory. But we are aware of China's statement. It does not want to participate in this process, so it is unrealistic to expect that we will sign such a multilateral deal," Patrushev said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in late July that China did not favor the idea to create a new multilateral deal capable of replacing the INF.

