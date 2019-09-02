UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Unveils 2019 List Of Top 500 Enterprises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 02:41 PM

China unveils 2019 list of top 500 enterprises

China published the 2019 list of the top 500 Chinese enterprises on Sunday, which showed improved performance and upgraded industrial structure

JINAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :China published the 2019 list of the top 500 Chinese enterprises on Sunday, which showed improved performance and upgraded industrial structure.

The new list, jointly issued by the China Enterprise Confederation and China Enterprise Directors Association for the 18th consecutive year, showed the combined net profit of the firms went up 10.3 percent year on year in 2018.

China Petrochemical Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, and the State Grid Corporation of China topped the list.

The proportion of R&D expenditure to sales revenue of the top 500 firms rose 0.

04 percentage points to 1.6 percent. The number of patents held by them rose 16 percent.

The number of firms with revenue surpassing 100 billion Yuan (about 14 billion U.S. Dollars) reached 194, up from 172 last year.

Wang Zhongyu, president of both the confederation and the association, pointed out that large Chinese enterprises have shown a clear shift to high-quality development amid stable growth.

"Chinese enterprises should continue market-oriented reform, speed up innovation and increase their global competitiveness," Wang said.

Related Topics

China Enterprise Sunday 2018 2019 From Top Billion

Recent Stories

New domestic structure promises wealth of income f ..

20 minutes ago

Turkish jets neutralize PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

2 minutes ago

Yemen's Houthis Launch Drone Attack on Saudi Force ..

2 minutes ago

TVET institutes to meet demand of skilled workforc ..

2 minutes ago

Fire erupts in transformers' workshop

2 minutes ago

NCHD imparted literacy skills to 3.9 million adult ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.