UrduPoint.com

China Unveils 5-year Plan To Advance Civil Aviation Development

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 08:31 PM

China unveils 5-year plan to advance civil aviation development

Chinese authorities have issued a plan on the development of the country's civil aviation industry during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese authorities have issued a plan on the development of the country's civil aviation industry during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

By the end of 2025, China will have over 270 civil transport airports, which will handle 17 million takeoffs and landings a year, according to the plan released by Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The civil aviation sector will handle 930 million passenger trips and 9.5 million tonnes of cargo and parcels annually by 2025.

According to the plan, countries and regions linked to China via flight routes will exceed 70 by 2025. More than 50 of them will be partners under the Belt and Road Initiative.

China's civil aviation sector operated safely during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), with total flight hours hitting 52.7 million, according to CAAC officials.

By the end of 2020, China had a total of 241 certified transport airports, covering 91.7 percent of prefecture-level cities, the officials said.

Related Topics

China Road 2020 Industry Million

Recent Stories

Taliban deputy PM calls for aid without 'political ..

Taliban deputy PM calls for aid without 'political bias'

31 seconds ago
 24 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

24 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

32 seconds ago
 British High Commissioner calls on Finance Ministe ..

British High Commissioner calls on Finance Minister

34 seconds ago
 Tarin advises tax evaders to pay taxes before govt ..

Tarin advises tax evaders to pay taxes before govt reaches them

35 seconds ago
 US Has Not Yet Seen Omicron-Surge Peak - CDC Direc ..

US Has Not Yet Seen Omicron-Surge Peak - CDC Director Walensky

37 seconds ago
 Seven Kazakh Police Officers Injured During Operat ..

Seven Kazakh Police Officers Injured During Operation in Aktobe - State Media

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.