China Unveils Decision On Strengthening Military Development

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:32 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Central Military Commission has issued a decision on strengthening military development at the Primary level in the new era.

Intensifying military construction at the primary level in the new era is where the root and strength for strengthening and revitalizing the armed forces lie, according to the document.

It ordered efforts to develop a primary-level military that listens to and follows the Party, is capable of fighting and winning and maintains good discipline and excellent conduct.

The document stressed ideological and political education, the role of primary-level Party organizations, and the Party's leadership over military development at the primary level.

