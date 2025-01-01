Open Menu

China Unveils Interim Measures For Implementing Flexible Retirement System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM

China unveils interim measures for implementing flexible retirement system

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) China on Wednesday announced interim measures for the implementation of a flexible retirement system to enforce the previously adopted policy of incrementally raising the statutory retirement age.

The measures stipulated the procedures for applying for flexible retirement and the requirements for receiving basic pensions, among other details.

