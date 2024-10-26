China Unveils Key Marine Projects Worth 65 Bln Yuan At Global Ocean Forum In Shandong
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) China has unveiled key marine projects worth 65 billion Yuan at the 2024 Global Ocean Development Forum in West Coast New Area of Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province.
The forum, themed ‘Let’s Sea Our Futures - Promoting Blue Partnerships for Growth and Sustainability’ was held on October 24-25 and also consisted of the East Asia Marine Cooperation Platform Qingdao Dialogue (Ocean City Mayors Dialogue), four parallel forums, and six featured activities, and covers a range of key hot topics in the marine economy, including shipping logistics, renewable energy, blue finance, biomedicine, high-end manufacturing, artificial intelligence, digitalization, and climate change, as well as several high-level closed-door investment meetings.
The 2024 Global Ocean Development Forum is an outcome of the integration of original East Asia Marine Cooperation Platform Qingdao Forum and Activities of the Subcommittee on Oceans and Fisheries of the Association of North East Asia Regional Governments.
It’s now among the three forums at ministerial and provincial level retained by Shandong Province and the sole international forum pertaining to the ocean.
The forum has featured the release of the 2024 China Marine Development Index and the Qingdao Initiative for 2024 Global Ocean Development Forum. Additionally, a signing ceremony for key marine projects in Shandong Province took place, involving 30 projects with a planned total investment of over 65 billion yuan. These projects will cover various areas, such as marine new energy and new materials, marine transportation, marine engineering equipment manufacturing, and marine biomedicine.
APP/rkg-asg
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From World
-
Israel hits Iran military sites in retaliatory strikes10 minutes ago
-
Santner heroics seal New Zealand's first Test series win in India19 minutes ago
-
With podcasts, Trump and Harris play to changing US media landscape19 minutes ago
-
Fils, Shelton set for friendly fire in Basel semi-finals30 minutes ago
-
Six dead in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Bastianini wins Thai MotoGP sprint race ahead of Martin1 hour ago
-
Georgia votes in key test for democracy, EU ambitions1 hour ago
-
Commonwealth agrees 'time has come' for talks on legacy of slavery1 hour ago
-
Six dead in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Zozo Championship scores2 hours ago
-
Senior Pakistani diplomat participates in oath-taking ceremony of community body's leaders2 hours ago
-
Amsterdam's 'best neighbourhood' to star in 750th celebrations2 hours ago