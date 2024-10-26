China unveils key marine projects worth 65 bln yuan at Global Ocean Forum in Shandong

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) China has unveiled key marine projects worth 65 billion Yuan at the 2024 Global Ocean Development Forum in West Coast New Area of Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province.

The forum, themed ‘Let’s Sea Our Futures - Promoting Blue Partnerships for Growth and Sustainability’ was held on October 24-25 and also consisted of the East Asia Marine Cooperation Platform Qingdao Dialogue (Ocean City Mayors Dialogue), four parallel forums, and six featured activities, and covers a range of key hot topics in the marine economy, including shipping logistics, renewable energy, blue finance, biomedicine, high-end manufacturing, artificial intelligence, digitalization, and climate change, as well as several high-level closed-door investment meetings.

The 2024 Global Ocean Development Forum is an outcome of the integration of original East Asia Marine Cooperation Platform Qingdao Forum and Activities of the Subcommittee on Oceans and Fisheries of the Association of North East Asia Regional Governments.

It’s now among the three forums at ministerial and provincial level retained by Shandong Province and the sole international forum pertaining to the ocean.

The forum has featured the release of the 2024 China Marine Development Index and the Qingdao Initiative for 2024 Global Ocean Development Forum. Additionally, a signing ceremony for key marine projects in Shandong Province took place, involving 30 projects with a planned total investment of over 65 billion yuan. These projects will cover various areas, such as marine new energy and new materials, marine transportation, marine engineering equipment manufacturing, and marine biomedicine.

APP/rkg-asg