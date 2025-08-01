Open Menu

China Unveils “MAZU” Action Plan To Strengthen Global Early Warning Systems

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) In line with the United Nations’ (UN) Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) has launched MAZU, a Joint Action for Early Warnings for All, to build a global Early Warning Service Network and to share practical experience and technological achievements with international partners.

Embodying the principles of Multi-hazard Alert, Zero-gap Coverage, and Universal, MAZU’s mission includes providing technical support for early warnings, enhancing capacity building, improving risk identification and assessment systems, and developing effective cooperation mechanisms and models, China Economic Net reported on Friday.

“Ensuring universal access to meteorological early warning systems is not only a shared vision of the global community, but also an important mission of China's meteorological departments,” said Dr. CHEN Zhenlin, Administrator of CMA. Through the MAZU partnership, CMA is committed to bridging critical gaps in early warning capabilities and jointly addressing escalating climate challenges.

In recent years, CMA has jointly developed cloud-based early warning systems with the meteorological departments of Pakistan, Ethiopia, the Solomon Islands, and other countries.

“The Ethiopian Meteorological Institute (EMI) and CMA have carried out fruitful cooperation. Through the joint development of early warning systems, we have enhanced our capabilities in disaster prevention and mitigation, as well as in supporting economic and social development,” said Fetene Teshome, Director of EMI.

Through international training programs, scholarship opportunities, and visiting scholar exchanges, CMA works to strengthen early warning capabilities, foster cross-border knowledge sharing and innovation, and support developing countries in cultivating local professionals. CMA also shares China’s practices in disaster risk surveys and assessments, helping countries establish a scientific foundation for risk-informed decision-making.

“I hope we can continue to deepen cooperation in supporting the EW4All initiative,” said David Hiba, Director-General of the Solomon Islands Meteorological Service.

