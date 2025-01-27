China unveils measures to improve physical education in schools

China has unveiled a series of policies aimed at enhancing the quality and quantity of physical education (PE) teachers in primary and secondary schools to address teacher shortages in the historically marginalized subject

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) China has unveiled a series of policies aimed at enhancing the quality and quantity of physical education (PE) teachers in primary and secondary schools to address teacher shortages in the historically marginalized subject.

Issued by the Ministry of Education, these measures are part of a broader push for a more holistic approach to education, integrating physical fitness with academic development to cultivate well-rounded students who are prepared for the future.

The new policies focus on diversifying PE teacher recruitment channels, ensuring PE teachers are treated the same as their colleagues in subjects such as Chinese, math and English, and intensifying efforts to develop key sports such as soccer, basketball and volleyball.

In recent years, PE has gained greater attention due to growing concerns over childhood obesity, myopia, and the subject's expanding prominence in high school entrance exams.

In mid-2022, official data indicated a nationwide shortage of approximately 120,000 PE teachers, with rural areas most affected. Many schools have been forced to rely on non-specialized teachers, resulting in overburdened staff and diminished instruction quality.

To address these issues, the policies require all PE teachers to hold a degree in sports-related fields or an advanced certification such as a Level 2 athlete qualification.

Class-to-teacher ratios are now capped at a maximum of five classes per teacher in primary schools, six classes per teacher in middle schools, and eight classes per teacher in high schools. The measures also encourage the recruitment of retired athletes and military veterans to help close the gap.

PE has long been seen as a secondary subject in China's education system. Education scholars widely agree that these policies reflect the growing recognition of the importance of physical health.

In a further move to elevate the status of PE, the government has ensured that PE teachers receive equal compensation to their peers in other subjects, with performance-based salary adjustments for after-school sports duties and team coaching.

The broader initiative aligns with China's nationwide commitment to ensuring that students engage in at least two hours of physical activity each day -- one hour during school and another outside of school hours. However, this push has highlighted the shortage of qualified PE teachers.

In Dalian, a coastal city in northeast China, a school serving nearly 1,500 students employs just 10 PE teachers, each of whom is responsible for up to 200 students and oversees extracurricular activities. "The workload is overwhelming," said one teacher, who chose to remain anonymous. "I have 14 classes a week, plus I oversee physical activities during breaks and coach the school's football team."

To help bridge staffing gaps, the new policies encourage schools to partner with external organizations such as sports associations and universities.

"Collaboration between schools and social organizations promotes shared facilities and resources, helping to create a sustainable, mutually beneficial ecosystem," said Shen Ke, a physical education expert at Hunan Normal University.

The policies also stress the importance of adequately staffing key sports such as soccer, basketball and volleyball. Schools are urged to hire full-time and part-time teachers for these disciplines, with a particular focus on recruiting retired athletes as specialist teachers.

Olympic silver medalist windsurfer Chen Peina is now coaching at a school in Shenzhen. "Passing on my athletic experience to students is another way to continue my career in sports," she said.