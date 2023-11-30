Open Menu

China Unveils New Archaeological Findings Of Liangzhu Ruins

Published November 30, 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) -- China's National Cultural Heritage Administration on Wednesday unveiled new archaeological discoveries at the ruins of Liangzhu ancient city and its water conservancy system.

The recent findings have provided a preliminary understanding of the three development phases of the Liangzhu ruins starting from scattered settlements, to the construction of a water conservancy system, and eventually the erection of the Liangzhu ancient city.

The Liangzhu ruins, located in east China's Zhejiang Province, have gained the world's recognition as a testimony to the existence of Chinese civilization at least 5,000 years ago. They have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Archaeological discoveries and research findings in recent years have revealed the evolution of the concept of settlement management and urban construction, as well as the belief system of the Liangzhu people.

