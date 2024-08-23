China unveils new classification system for ‘new trio’ tech patents

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) China’s top intellectual property regulator has introduced a new patent classification system for electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar products, the “new trio” sectors that have become significant drivers of the country's export growth.

The National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) announced the initiative as part of efforts to align technological innovation with economic development. The system provides a more granular categorisation of patents in these fields, covering the entire value chain from raw materials and components to end products and related services.

For electric vehicles, the classification covers vehicle manufacturing, components production, facilities, and services. It encompasses everything from power systems and energy storage to charging infrastructure and maintenance, reflecting the sector's full value chain.

The move comes as China's exports in the “new trio” sectors surged nearly 30 % year-on-year in 2023, surpassing one trillion Yuan for the first time.

The country has also emerged as a leader in patent grants, particularly in the photovoltaic industry.

According to the official notice, the system aims to “strengthen the correlation analysis between ‘new trio’ tech patents and economic activities” and “cultivate new advantages in international cooperation and competition.”

Huang Weicai, IP analyst and chief executive of patent analysis startup MQPat, told China Economic Net that the system could improve efficiency in patent analysis and management. “If the classification aligns with international standards, these analysis results will be more easily recognised and applied globally,” Huang said.

CNIPA has been publishing bilingual data analysis reports, indicating efforts to increase international engagement in this area.

The system may also influence how companies approach their patent strategies. Firms might use the new classifications to map technological developments, predict trends, and guide their patent portfolios, the analyst revealed.