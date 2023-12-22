China unveils new gaming curbs

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) China announced Friday another set of planned curbs on the amount of time and money that people can spend gaming online.

The draft restrictions published online by the government regulator say they are aimed at limiting in-game purchases and preventing obsessive gaming behaviour.

They also reiterate a ban on "forbidden online game content... that endangers national unity" and "endangers national security or harms national reputation and interests".

Beijing first moved against the gaming sector in 2021 as part of a sprawling crackdown on Big Tech, including a strict cap on the amount of time children could spend playing online.

The country's top gaming industry body announced last year that China had "solved" the issue of youth video game addiction.

But the draft regulations announced Friday would introduce limits on recharging in-game wallets and abolish features meant to increase gameplay time such as rewards for daily log-ins.

Pop-ups warning users of "irrational" playing behaviour would also have to be introduced.

Since 2021, children under 18 years old have only been allowed to play online between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the school term.

Gamers are required to use their ID cards when registering to play online to ensure minors do not lie about their age.

And companies are also prohibited from offering gaming services to young people outside government-mandated hours.