China Unveils Plan For Huge Anniversary Military Parade

Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:27 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :China will hold a massive military parade showcasing some of its most advanced weaponry to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the communist state, authorities announced Thursday.

The military and civilian parade, held in the capital on October 1, is expected to be the biggest in its history.

"We have to point out that this military parade won't be targeted at any countries or districts and any specific incidents," said General Cai Zhijun, a member of the Chinese Army General Staff, at a press conference in Beijing Thursday.

Cai said that the size of the military parade was not a sign of aggression and the Chinese army was "committed to safeguarding world peace and regional stability.

" However, the largest army in the world "will show some advanced weapons for the first time," he added.

Chinese president Xi Jinping is also set to make "an important speech" to the nation, said Wang Xiaohui, executive vice minister of publicity in the Communist Party of China's Central Committee.

Other plans for the anniversary celebration include an awards ceremony, fireworks, souvenir stamps and coins, an official documentary, and a musical.

China held large military parades to mark the end of World War II as well as to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the People's Republic of China being founded -- but Cai said this parade would be bigger than both.

