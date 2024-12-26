Open Menu

China Unveils Results Of 5th National Economic Census

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM

China unveils results of 5th national economic census

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) China on Thursday published the results of its fifth national economic census, which showed that the country's economy has achieved progress while maintaining stability over the past five years.

The census results showed that China had 33.27 million legal units engaged in secondary and tertiary industries at the end of 2023, up 52.7 percent from the end of 2018.

The secondary and tertiary industries employed over 428.98 million people at the end of 2023, up 11.9 percent compared with the end of 2018.

The number of self-employed units was nearly 88 million with 179.56 million persons employed, according to the results.

The economic census, one of China's key national surveys, provides a comprehensive overview of the country's secondary and tertiary industries, offering valuable insights into its social and economic development.

China carried out four national economic censuses in 2004, 2008, 2013 and 2018, respectively, and formally started its fifth national economic census in 2023.

