China Unveils Rules For Fair Competition Reviews
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree, introducing regulations for fair competition reviews.
From Aug. 1, administrative agencies and organizations legally authorized to manage public affairs must conduct fair competition reviews when formulating laws, rules and policies related to business activities, according to the regulations.
While allocating duties to both central and local government departments, the regulations outline specific standards for fair competition reviews. For instance, relevant contents that could restrict market entry or exit, the free flow of goods and business operations should not be contained in new policy measures.
The regulations also stress that stakeholders and public opinions should be taken into account during reviews to safeguard their interests.
In its new development paradigm, China prioritizes the establishment of a unified national market characterized by high efficiency, standardization, openness, and fair competition.
The Chinese government has pledged to eliminate regulations and practices that impede a unified market, ensure that all types of enterprises can participate in fair competition, and better protect the legitimate rights and interests of all business entities.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From World
-
Hajj 2024: 2.5mln pilgrims begin sacred journey for Divine forgiveness, blessings on Friday2 minutes ago
-
Italy's premier kicks off G7 summit to discuss global issues, Ukraine, Mideast13 minutes ago
-
Swiss govt hit by cyberattack ahead of Ukraine peace summit22 minutes ago
-
Juventus appoint former PSG, Italy player Thiago Motta as new head coach22 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 'closely watching Putin's preparations' to visit North42 minutes ago
-
French citizen Louis Arnaud held in Iran arrives in Paris42 minutes ago
-
EU proposes additional tariff on Chinese electric car52 minutes ago
-
EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws53 minutes ago
-
EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws1 hour ago
-
Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle1 hour ago
-
Zelensky's diplomatic offensive draws leaders to Swiss peace summit1 hour ago
-
Chaos on French right as Macron snap poll reshapes politics2 hours ago