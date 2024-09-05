Open Menu

China Upgrades Emergency Response For Typhoon Yagi In Guangdong, Hainan To Level II

Published September 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

China upgrades emergency response for typhoon Yagi in Guangdong, Hainan to level II

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters raised its emergency response for flood and typhoon prevention from level III to level II in Guangdong and Hainan provinces at 3 p.m. Thursday, as typhoon Yagi approaches.

The eye of Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, was located on the sea approximately 540 km southeast of Xuwen County, Guangdong Province, at 2 p.m.

Thursday.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong.

Affected by Yagi, parts of Guangdong and Hainan will be pounded by rainstorms from Thursday to Sunday, with daily rainfall likely to reach around 500 mm or more.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency-response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

