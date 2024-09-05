China Upgrades Emergency Response For Typhoon Yagi In Guangdong, Hainan To Level II
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters raised its emergency response for flood and typhoon prevention from level III to level II in Guangdong and Hainan provinces at 3 p.m. Thursday, as typhoon Yagi approaches.
The eye of Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, was located on the sea approximately 540 km southeast of Xuwen County, Guangdong Province, at 2 p.m.
Thursday.
Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong.
Affected by Yagi, parts of Guangdong and Hainan will be pounded by rainstorms from Thursday to Sunday, with daily rainfall likely to reach around 500 mm or more.
China has a four-tier flood-control emergency-response system, with Level I being the most severe response.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Barnier as French PM2 minutes ago
-
State councilor requires enhanced support for people's basic living needs12 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong issues No. 8 typhoon signal as Yagi draws near13 minutes ago
-
Outrage and sorrow at death of Ugandan athlete Cheptegei22 minutes ago
-
Stocks diverge as US data keeps traders wary32 minutes ago
-
Pope appeals for religious unity at stadium mass in Indonesia32 minutes ago
-
Cambodia launches 27-mln-USD project to boost cashew nut, pepper industries33 minutes ago
-
Brexit ex-negotiator in frame as Macron seeks new French PM1 hour ago
-
Pope tells Indonesians to follow 'path of dialogue' at stadium mass2 hours ago
-
Putin backs Harris for US president, with wry smile2 hours ago
-
'Business is business' at bustling China-Africa summit2 hours ago
-
Algerians to vote as incumbent Tebboune poised for easy victory2 hours ago