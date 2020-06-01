UrduPoint.com
China Upholding National Sovereignty, Stability Along Border Areas: Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:57 PM

China was committed to upholding its national sovereignty and security as well as stability along the border with India, Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson on Monday said in response to a question on Indian defence minister's remarks in the backdrop of China-India standoff

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :China was committed to upholding its national sovereignty and security as well as stability along the border with India, Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson on Monday said in response to a question on Indian defence minister's remarks in the backdrop of China-India standoff.

"We have been committed to upholding our national sovereignty and security as well as stability along our borders,"Zhao Lijian said in his regular briefing held here while responding to a question on Indian Defence Minister Singh's remarks that India will not allow its dignity harmed in the border issue.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side had been implementing the consensus between the two country's leaders. Now the overall situation in China-India border areas was stable and controllable.

"We have unimpeded communication channels and we believe through dialogue and consultation, we can properly resolve the relevant issues," he added.

The border standoff between China and India was triggered by India's construction of roads and air strips in the region. On May 5, the Chinese and Indian military personnel clashed with iron rods, sticks and even resorted to stone-pelting in the Pangong Tso lake area in which soldiers on both sides sustained injuries.

The Chinese and Indian troops have engaged in a growing number of brawls and other low-level clashes on their sprawling border, including a recent standoff at the Naku La Pass which connects China's Tibet and the Indian state of Sikkim.

Nearly 150 Indian and Chinese military personnel were engaged in a face-off near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector on May 9. At least 10 soldiers from both sides sustained injuries.

China still claims about 90,000 square kilometers (35,000 square miles) of territory under New Delhi's control.

