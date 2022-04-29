UrduPoint.com

China Urges All Countries To Combat Terrorism For Global Peace, Stability

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 09:01 PM

China urges all countries to combat terrorism for global peace, stability

China on Friday said that terrorism was enemy of mankind and urged all the countries to strengthen coordination to combat this menace for global peace and stability

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :China on Friday said that terrorism was enemy of mankind and urged all the countries to strengthen coordination to combat this menace for global peace and stability.

Terrorism is a common enemy of mankind and fighting terrorism is the shared responsibility of the international community, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said at a regular news briefing.

Three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani national were killed at the University of Karachi on Tuesday when their van came under terrorist attack.

In a statement on Thursday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack on one of the Confucius Institutes at the University of Karachi.

Zhao Lijian said that the statement expressed the deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Pakistan and China and the need to bring the perpetrators, organizers, financiers the sponsors of the terrorist attack, justice, and urged all states to cooperate actively with the government of Pakistan and China on this matter.

He said that the Security Council's statement reflected the international community's strong indignation and condemnation of this terrorist attack as well as specifically the condolences for the Chinese and Pakistani civilians killed in the attack, which represented the voice of the international community, adding, Justice will not be absent and evil doers will face their punishment. The spokesperson said that the terrorism was a common enemy of mankind and fighting terrorism was shared responsibility of the international community.

At present, international terrorism continues to pose serious threats to people's safety and stability in all countries, he added.

He said that all sides should strengthen consultation and cooperation, take all measures to crack down on terrorism and contribute towards world peace and stability.

