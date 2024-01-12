China Urges All Parties In Yemen To Prevent Conflict Expansion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 08:58 PM
Expressing concern over escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday called on all sides to prevent the Yemen conflict from expanding
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Expressing concern over escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday called on all sides to prevent the Yemen conflict from expanding.
"We urge the relevant parties to keep calm and exercise restraint to prevent the conflict from expanding," Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.
The spokesperson stressed that the Red Sea was an important corridor for international trade in goods and energy.
Mao Ning voiced the hope that all parties concerned would play a constructive and responsible role in maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region. "This is in the common interest of the international community."
She added that China was willing to work with all parties to maintain communication, push for the situation to cool down and work together to maintain the security of international shipping lanes.
APP/asg
