China urges all parties in Yemen to prevent conflict expansion

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Expressing concern over the escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday

called on all sides to prevent the Yemen conflict from expanding.

"We urge the relevant parties to keep calm and exercise restraint to prevent the conflict from expanding," Mao Ning

said during her regular briefing held here.

The spokesperson stressed that the Red Sea is an important corridor for international trade.

Mao Ning voiced the hope that all parties concerned will play a constructive and responsible role in maintaining the

security and stability of the Red Sea region. "This is in the common interest of the international community."

She added that China is willing to work with all parties to maintain communication, push for the situation to cool down and work together to maintain the security of international shipping lanes.

