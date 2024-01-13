China Urges All Parties In Yemen To Prevent Conflict Expansion
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 01:50 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Expressing concern over the escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday
called on all sides to prevent the Yemen conflict from expanding.
"We urge the relevant parties to keep calm and exercise restraint to prevent the conflict from expanding," Mao Ning
said during her regular briefing held here.
The spokesperson stressed that the Red Sea is an important corridor for international trade.
Mao Ning voiced the hope that all parties concerned will play a constructive and responsible role in maintaining the
security and stability of the Red Sea region. "This is in the common interest of the international community."
She added that China is willing to work with all parties to maintain communication, push for the situation to cool down and work together to maintain the security of international shipping lanes.
APP/asg
