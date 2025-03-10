China Urges All Parties To 'immediately Stop' Clashes In Syria
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) China on Monday called for all warring parties in Syria to "immediately stop" the violence after reports of mass killings of Alawite civilians triggered an international backlash against the worst bloodshed since Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.
"China follows closely the situation in Syria and is concerned about the large number of casualties caused by these armed clashes," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
In its latest toll Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said 973 civilians had perished since March 6 in "killings, field executions and ethnic cleansing operations" by security personnel or pro-government fighters in the coastal heartland of the Alawite minority community to which the toppled president belongs.
Fighting between the new security forces and loyalists of the former government erupted last Thursday, after earlier tensions, and escalated into reported mass killings.
Mao said China called on "relevant parties to immediately stop armed clashes and hostile actions, earnestly protect the safety of civilians, respect and adhere to the principle of inclusiveness".
She also urged them to "find a national reconstruction plan that meets the will of the Syrian people through dialogue."
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament
DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..
National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting
Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..
TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025
Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD
International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..
Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership
Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US
Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?
GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..
More Stories From World
-
China urges all parties to 'immediately stop' clashes in Syria6 minutes ago
-
US President Donald Trump 'unpredictable': Greenland PM16 minutes ago
-
China's prosperity benefits Global South: Ambassador Hashmi46 minutes ago
-
Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage: A Key Opportunity for Developing Nations46 minutes ago
-
Russia says expelling two British 'diplomats' on spying charges46 minutes ago
-
Pakistani student's entrepreneurial dream in Shanghai's Lin-gang46 minutes ago
-
Swiatek, Medvedev sprint into Indian Wells fourth round1 hour ago
-
Iran says 'no justification' for attacks on Alawites and other minorities in Syria1 hour ago
-
Thousands of women set to meet at UN HQ Monday to make their voice heard1 hour ago
-
Indonesians seek escape as anger rises over quality of life2 hours ago
-
Muslim Americans using iftars to unify community, address important issues2 hours ago
-
'Quite sad': Renters turn to lottery in Spain's housing crisis3 hours ago