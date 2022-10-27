UrduPoint.com

China Urges AUKUS To Commit To Nuclear Non-Proliferation - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

China Urges AUKUS to Commit to Nuclear Non-Proliferation - Defense Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) China believes that the AUKUS partnership escalates the arms race in the region and urges the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia to commit to non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

"The trilateral security partnership and cooperation on nuclear submarines between the US, the UK and Australia create serious risks of proliferation of nuclear weapons, escalate the regional arms race, undermine regional peace and stability as well as threaten global peace and security," Tan stated at a briefing.

The official noted that China had always believed that any regional cooperation should strengthen mutual trust among countries in the region and pose no threat to others.

"We urge the US, the UK and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality and 'zero-sum game' ideas and fulfill its obligations in good will regarding non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," the spokesman added.

Australia, the US and the UK announced a trilateral defense partnership called AUKUS in September 2021. The first initiative announced under the AUKUS pact was the creation of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy, which prompted the Australian government to abandon a $66 billion agreement with France's Naval Group company for the construction of diesel-electric submarines.

