China Urges BRICS States to Strengthen Mutual Support on Common Interests

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) China has called on its BRICS allies Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa to strengthen mutual political trust and support each other on issues of key interest amid challenging international environment, Shen Yueyue, deputy chairwoman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China (NPCSC), said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 2022 BRICS Friendship Cities and Local Governments Cooperation Forum, Shen said that the world had entered a new period of instability and radical change, with humanity facing unprecedented challenges, which could only be overcome through cohesion and cooperation.

The official also called for the implementation of multilateralism and joint work to counter global risks and struggles.

At the same time, Shen called on the BRICS countries to promote the sustainable and high-quality development of the association's cooperation, revealing their potential for innovative and technological development.

China is holding the bloc's rotating chairmanship in 2022.