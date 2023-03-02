China urges commercial creditors, multilateral financial institutions to help Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Beijing: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2023) China on Thursday urged commercial creditors and the multilateral financial institutions to help Pakistan in its efforts for economic stability.

During a media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning called for concerted efforts of all financial institutions to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of Pakistan.

She said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperation partners and the two sides have supported each other.

The Spokesperson said China always carries out economic and financial cooperation with Pakistan and helps Pakistan to achieve steady economic growth, improve its livelihood and achieve independence development.

To another question, the Chinese spokesperson said, “We have noted the report. Children are the future and our hope for a better world. Promoting and protecting their rights is an integral part of the international human rights cause,”.

She said that promoting children’s wellbeing is a great priority for China. On this day 31 years ago, China submitted to the UN the document ratifying the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). Since then, we have actively fulfilled our obligations under the Convention, guided by the principle of the best interests of the child, stayed committed to a development philosophy that gives priority to children’s welfare, and protected child rights. With notable progress in promoting child health, China has been named one of the ten best performing countries in maternal and child health by the World Health Organization. In terms of protecting children’s right to education, China has put in place the world’s largest education system. By either adopting or amending the Civil Code, the Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency, the Compulsory Education Law of the People’s Republic of China, and with the entry into force of Anti-Domestic Violence Law, China has further improved the legal system of child rights protection.

In the meantime, she said the Chinese are aware that the US is the only UN member that has not ratified the CRC. According to a recent report in the New York Times, there has been an explosive growth of illegal child labor across the US in recent years. From mines to farms, from meat processing plants to metal stamping factories, tens of thousands of children work heavy and even dangerous jobs. At US border detention facilities for refugees, thousands of children suffer from rampant diseases, unclean food and forced separation from their parents. American children and teens are 15 times more likely to die from gunfire than their peers in 31 other high-income countries combined. In 2022 alone, more than 6,000 children were killed or wounded in shooting incidents.

To realize full protection of child rights globally remains an uphill battle. China will continue to take an active part in international cooperation and work for greater progress in the global cause to improve children’s wellbeing. We also call on the US to ratify the the Convention on the Rights of the Child as soon as possible and take action to effectively protect children’s rights.

Responding to a question that the US House Foreign Affairs Committee voted on Wednesday to give President Joe Biden the power to ban Chinese-owned TikTok, so what was Chinese view on it, she stated that the US had been over-stretching the concept of national security and abusing state power to suppress foreign companies. “We are firmly against that. The US should respect the principles of market economy and fair competition, stop suppressing the companies and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies in the US,” she added.