China Urges 'dialogue' After Yemen Rebels Say Attacked US Carrier
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) China on Monday called for "dialogue" and a de-escalation of tensions in the Red Sea after Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed to have twice attacked a US aircraft carrier group within 24 hours.
"China opposes any action that escalates the situation in the Red Sea," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.
The Huthis said their attacks were retaliation for deadly US strikes.
The group initially said they launched 18 missiles and a drone at the "aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships" in the Red Sea, before hours later claiming to have fired a second round.
Washington has vowed to keep striking Yemen until the rebels stop attacking Red Sea shipping, with President Donald Trump warning he will use "overwhelming lethal force".
Beijing on Monday reiterated calls for diplomacy to resolve the tensions.
"The reasons behind the situation in the Red Sea and the Yemen issue are complex and should be properly resolved through dialogue and negotiation," Mao said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025
Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool
Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
More Stories From World
-
China urges 'dialogue' after Yemen rebels say attacked US carrier6 minutes ago
-
Barca mount late comeback to stun Atletico in thriller46 minutes ago
-
US flies alleged gang members to El Salvador despite court block46 minutes ago
-
Nine-year-old Thai tattooist makes his mark1 hour ago
-
Nigeria seek World Cup redemption, Sudan eye history1 hour ago
-
PSG beat Marseille as Montpellier game abandoned due to crowd trouble2 hours ago
-
Cavs win streak halted after Magic comeback3 hours ago
-
'Dark oxygen': a deep-sea discovery that has split scientists3 hours ago
-
Japan govt approval rate drops after gift voucher row3 hours ago
-
Cavs win streak halted after Magic comeback4 hours ago
-
Giant mine machine swallowing up Senegal's fertile coast5 hours ago
-
Race to name creatures of the deep as mining interest grows5 hours ago