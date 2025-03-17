China urges 'dialogue' after Yemen rebels say attacked US carrier

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) China on Monday called for "dialogue" and a de-escalation of tensions in the Red Sea after Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed to have twice attacked a US aircraft carrier group within 24 hours.

"China opposes any action that escalates the situation in the Red Sea," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

The Huthis said their attacks were retaliation for deadly US strikes.

The group initially said they launched 18 missiles and a drone at the "aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships" in the Red Sea, before hours later claiming to have fired a second round.

Washington has vowed to keep striking Yemen until the rebels stop attacking Red Sea shipping, with President Donald Trump warning he will use "overwhelming lethal force".

Beijing on Monday reiterated calls for diplomacy to resolve the tensions.

"The reasons behind the situation in the Red Sea and the Yemen issue are complex and should be properly resolved through dialogue and negotiation," Mao said.