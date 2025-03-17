Open Menu

China Urges 'dialogue' After Yemen Rebels Say Attacked US Carrier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 01:20 PM

China urges 'dialogue' after Yemen rebels say attacked US carrier

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) China on Monday called for "dialogue" and a de-escalation of tensions in the Red Sea after Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed to have twice attacked a US aircraft carrier group within 24 hours.

"China opposes any action that escalates the situation in the Red Sea," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

The Huthis said their attacks were retaliation for deadly US strikes.

The group initially said they launched 18 missiles and a drone at the "aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships" in the Red Sea, before hours later claiming to have fired a second round.

Washington has vowed to keep striking Yemen until the rebels stop attacking Red Sea shipping, with President Donald Trump warning he will use "overwhelming lethal force".

Beijing on Monday reiterated calls for diplomacy to resolve the tensions.

"The reasons behind the situation in the Red Sea and the Yemen issue are complex and should be properly resolved through dialogue and negotiation," Mao said.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dh ..

Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad A ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

12 hours ago
 Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Caraba ..

Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool

13 hours ago
 Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates- ..

Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico

14 hours ago
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: ..

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM

16 hours ago
 29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

16 hours ago
 World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

18 hours ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

18 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

19 hours ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

19 hours ago

More Stories From World