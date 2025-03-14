China Urges End To 'illegal' Sanctions As It Hosts Iran Nuclear Talks
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 11:50 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) China urged an end to "illegal" sanctions on Iran as it hosted diplomats from that country and Russia on Friday for talks Beijing hopes will restart long-stalled negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme.
The United States withdrew from a landmark 2015 deal, which imposed curbs on Tehran's nuclear development in return for sanctions relief, during US President Donald Trump's first term.
The Republican president has called for a new nuclear deal with Iran since his return to the White House in January but Tehran says no such agreement is possible so long as punishing sanctions remain in place.
The effort to secure a pact was given new urgency last month when the UN's nuclear watchdog said Iran had significantly increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi met on Friday and "exchanged views on the Iran nuclear issue and other issues of common concern", Beijing state media said.
Ma reiterated after that meeting China's support for "political and diplomatic engagement and dialogue based on mutual respect".
"We emphasised the necessity of ending all illegal, unilateral sanctions," Ma told reporters.
"The relevant parties should work to eliminate the root causes of the current situation and abandon sanctions, pressure, and threats of the use of force," he said.
China's top diplomat Wang Yi will meet the delegates later in the day, Ma said.
Beijing has said it hopes Friday's talks will "strengthen communication and coordination, to resume dialogue and negotiation at an early time".
Recent Stories
Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025
'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..
UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion
UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..
Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne
Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..
More Stories From World
-
Hong Kong museum puts Picasso in cross-cultural dialogue6 minutes ago
-
China urges end to 'illegal' sanctions as it hosts Iran nuclear talks6 minutes ago
-
African Union expresses 'deep concern' over crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray6 minutes ago
-
Fire aboard US airliner after diverted to Denver, 12 injured26 minutes ago
-
Vietnam court jails eight for Hanoi fire that killed 5656 minutes ago
-
Meta tests 'Community Notes' to replace fact-checkers1 hour ago
-
Curry bags record 4,000th three-pointer as Warriors rout Kings1 hour ago
-
Pakistan urges Sudan's rival generals to immediately end fighting, reboot dialogue2 hours ago
-
Chinese, Iranian, Russian diplomats meet for nuclear talks2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - collated2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz three-peat bid on track as Cerundolo downed2 hours ago
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters fill NY's Trump Tower2 hours ago