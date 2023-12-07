Open Menu

China Urges EU To Make Joint Efforts For Sound, Steady Growth Of Bilateral Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) China hopes the European Union (EU) will work with China to create sound atmosphere for the upcoming China-EU summit and make joint efforts for the sound and steady growth of China-EU relations, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when asked to comment on President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's remarks, who has said that the EU will not tolerate over time an imbalance in the trade relationship between the EU and China, and that "we have tools to protect our market, but we prefer to have negotiated solutions.

"

"First of all, let me say that China has never deliberately sought trade surplus," Wang said, adding that on the contrary, China has consistently advanced high-level opening up and invited all countries to share China's mega market with a population of over 1.4 billion by hosting the China International Import Expo and the China International Supply Chain Expo.

Noting over one third of export from EU companies in China was sold to the EU, Wang pointed out that although China appears to have the trade surplus, in fact, the EU has reaped considerable profits.

