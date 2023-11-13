Open Menu

China Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza To Protect Civilians

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 08:25 PM

China urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza to protect civilians

China on Monday urged an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to protect civilians and step up aid amid extremely severe humanitarian situation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) China on Monday urged an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to protect civilians and step up aid amid extremely severe humanitarian situation.

Responding to questions regarding attacks on medical facilities in the conflict zone, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning said during her regular briefing that relevant parties of the international community should also take concrete measures and make greater efforts to this end.

She said that it has been over a month since the Gaza conflict broke out.

The humanitarian situation on the ground has become extremely dire.

The struggling Dar Al-Shifa Hospital is the epitome of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, she added.

Mao Ning said that China called for an immediate ceasefire between parties to the conflict, all efforts possible to protect civilians and scaled-up humanitarian aid efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis.

Relevant members of the international community need to take substantive measures and make a great effort to this end, she added.

APP/asg

Related Topics

China Gaza Mao All

Recent Stories

5,219 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded in one mon ..

5,219 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded in one month

6 minutes ago
 Four dacoits arrested with motorcycles, weapons

Four dacoits arrested with motorcycles, weapons

7 minutes ago
 Two drug pushers held with 5kg Hashish

Two drug pushers held with 5kg Hashish

7 minutes ago
 Action against Marriage Act’s violations in full ..

Action against Marriage Act’s violations in full swing

7 minutes ago
 DBFB releases Rs 38.8 mln to 1,794 applicants

DBFB releases Rs 38.8 mln to 1,794 applicants

7 minutes ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fined

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fined

7 minutes ago
Smog intensifying again as rain impact reduces

Smog intensifying again as rain impact reduces

18 minutes ago
 SC imposes Rs 1 mln fine on Punjab Govt for acquir ..

SC imposes Rs 1 mln fine on Punjab Govt for acquiring land without owner's permi ..

19 minutes ago
 Seminar on drug abuse-awareness and prevention hel ..

Seminar on drug abuse-awareness and prevention held

19 minutes ago
 9 arrested during raid at gambling den

9 arrested during raid at gambling den

19 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits ongoing development projects i ..

Commissioner visits ongoing development projects in city

19 minutes ago
 Regional Ombudsman hears complaints against SPECO, ..

Regional Ombudsman hears complaints against SPECO, SSGC

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World