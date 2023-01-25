China Urges Immediate Lifting of Anti-Syria Sanctions - UN DPR

(@FahadShabbir)

China is calling for the prompt removal of sanctions imposed on conflict-torn Syria, Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) China is calling for the prompt removal of sanctions imposed on conflict-torn Syria, Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations said on Wednesday.

"China once again calls in relevant countries to immediately and fully lift unilateral sanctions against Syria," Dai Bing said.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups, including terrorists. Along with hostilities, the middle Eastern nation has been suffering from acute health, energy and economic crises.