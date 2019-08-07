UrduPoint.com
China Urges India To Exercise Prudence Concerning Boundary Question

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:09 PM

China on Tuesday urged India to exercise prudence on the boundary question between the two sides and avoid taking any move that may further complicate the boundary question

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :China on Tuesday urged India to exercise prudence on the boundary question between the two sides and avoid taking any move that may further complicate the boundary question.

According to reports, the Indian government announced Ladakh as Union Territory, where there is the western sector of the China-India boundary.

"China is always opposed to India's inclusion of the Chinese territory in the western sector of the China-India boundary into its administrative jurisdiction. This firm and consistent position remains unchanged," spokesperson Hua Chunying said when responding to a relevant question.

She said that recently India has continued to undermine China's territorial sovereignty by unilaterally changing its domestic law. "Such practice is unacceptable and will not come into force.""We urge India to exercise prudence in words and deeds concerning the boundary question, strictly abide by relevant agreements concluded between the two sides and avoid taking any move that may further complicate the boundary question," Hua said.

