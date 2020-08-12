UrduPoint.com
China Urges India To Provide Non Discriminatory Business Environment To Chinese Companies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 03:58 PM

China on Wednesday said that it was committed to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and nationals and hoped that India could provide a fair, just and non discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies carrying out business in India.

"We are committed to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and nationals," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here while responding to a question regarding Income Tax raids on the Chinese firms in India.

The spokesperson said that he was not aware of the raids and added, "I can tell you that Chinese government requires the Chinese companies to observe international rules, local laws and regulations, while doing business overseas.

"� He hoped that India could provide, a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment tor Chinese companies doing business in India.

According to an Indian official statement, the Indian tax authorities raided the premises of a few Chinese entities and their associates for money laundering on late Tuesday.

The statement provided no details on the timing of the raids or on the kind of entities mentioned.

