China urges Indian side to uphold peace, tranquillity along border

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :China on Monday urged the Indian side to work with it to uphold peace and tranquility along the border and refrain from action that might escalate or complicate the situation.

"I would like to stress, though the Chinese border troops are committed to upholding peace and tranquillity along the border with India. We urge the Indian side to work in the same direction with us and refrain from actions that might escalate or complicate the situation along the border," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing.

In response to a question about the reports of clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers at Naku La at North Sikkim between three to five days ago, he said, "On the specific you mentioned, I don't have any information to offer."� He however hoped that both side will take proper actions to manage the differences and take concrete actions to safeguard the peace and stability along the border.

The Chinese and Indian soldiers reportedly had clashed at Naku La at North Sikkim between three to five days ago, according to Indian media.

About the talks held between the Military Commanders of China and India to resolve the standoff in Ladakh, he confirmed that a new round of talks has been held and said the two sides upon agreement will release information in due course.

Meanwhile, Global Times, a Chinese newspaper while quoting a source reported on Monday evening that Indian media reports claiming Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a clash three days ago that resulted in injuries on both sides, are fake.

There was no record of this incident in the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) front line patrol logs, the Global Times learned.

In recent days, the focus of the military's top leaders on both sides has been the ninth round of corps commander-level talks, not a new border clash, and the two sides have not been involved in such clashes mentioned by the Indian media.

There have been minor frictions between the frontline forces of the two countries, but if there had been friction involving casualties, it is impossible for them not to be recorded in the Chinese patrol logs.

The Global Times said that Indian military also made a clarification regarding a face-off between Indian Army and PLA troops in Sikkim sector.

The Indian Army's statement clarified that there was a minor face-off at Nakula area of North Sikkim on January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.

Earlier, Indian media reported on Monday that China and Indian troops had clashed at Naku La in the north Sikkim border area on Friday, and soldiers from both sides were injured.

Indian media outlets are releasing unsubstantiated information to their benefit, however, those information is basically fake news, the Global Times learned.