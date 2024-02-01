China Urges Int'l Community To Prioritize Gaza People's Lives, Support UNRWA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 08:52 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) China on Thursday called on the international community, especially major donors, to prioritize the lives of the people in Gaza, reconsider the decision to suspend funding, and continue to support the work of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.
“As the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict drags on into the fourth month, Gaza faces unprecedented humanitarian disaster. Under the current circumstances, there’s no other choice than a ceasefire that can deescalate the crisis and there’s no other task that is more pressing than protecting civilians,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.
He said that the UNRWA had made an important effort in easing the humanitarian situation in Gaza, playing an indispensable and irreplaceable role.
"Data shows that two thirds of the over two million people in Gaza received assistance from UNRWA," he added.
“Ensuring the normal and orderly operation of the UNRWA means preserving the most basic life guarantee for the people in Gaza and the last string of hope for the almost desperate refugees.”
The spokesperson said that the Chinese side noted that the UN had launched an investigation and adopted measures concerning the allegation that UNRWA personnel were involved in the October 7 attack.
"UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that UNRWA is the “backbone” of all humanitarian response in Gaza."
“We support the UN in conducting an independent, just and objective investigation. Collective punishment against the people in Gaza should be avoided,” he added.
Wang Wenbin said, “We must not deny all of the work of UNRWA because of the moves by certain individuals. We must not allow more collective punishment against the people in Gaza. We must not sit idly by and see the humanitarian situation in Gaza get worse.”
It may be mentioned here that the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, which brings together the World Health Organization (WHO), the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and other UN agencies and non-governmental bodies, in a joint statement issued on Wednesday said that suspension of funds for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) by relevant countries would result in disastrous consequences and asked these countries to reconsider their decisions. The statement called on the world “not to abandon the people of Gaza.
