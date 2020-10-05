UrduPoint.com
China Urges Int'l Community To Support WHO's Efforts To Combat Misinformation On COVID-19

Mon 05th October 2020

Beijing is calling on the international community to support the World Health Organization's (WHO) efforts to combat misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic, Zhang Yang, the director of the international cooperation department of the Chinese National Health Commission, said on Monday

"We call upon all parties to jointly support WHO's efforts to develop standardized products and technical guidelines to respond to COVID-19 and its work in combating misinformation, false information, and malicious activities on the internet," Zhang said during the WHO's Executive board Special Session on COVID-19.

China has been fully transparent since the start of the pandemic after the first cases of the new disease were identified in the city of Wuhan in late 2019, Zhang added.

"China has always been transparent and responsible to fulfill our international responsibilities," the Chinese health official said.

Several world leaders, most notably US President Donald Trump, have called on the international community to hold China accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the United Nations on September 25, Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said that Washington should stop blaming Beijing and take responsibility for its failure to contain the disease.

