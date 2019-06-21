China Urges Iran, US to Show Reason, Restraint After US Drone Downing - Ministry

(@imziishan)

China calls on Tehran and Washington to remain rational and show restraint as tensions between the two names continue to escalate following Iran's downing of a US drone, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) China calls on Tehran and Washington to remain rational and show restraint as tensions between the two Names continue to escalate following Iran's downing of a US drone, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said on Friday.

The New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing senior US administration officials, that US President Donald Trump had authorized strikes on a number of targets in Iran in response to the drone incident but subsequently called off his decision.

"At present, the situation in the Gulf is very complicated and sensitive ... We call on all parties involved to maintain their sanity and exercise restraint in order to prevent the situation from further escalating," Lu said.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday that it had downed a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone in the coastal Hormozgan province, claiming that it had violated the country's airspace. The US Central Command has, in turn, said that an Iranian missile shot down a Navy drone operating� in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.

Reacting to the developments, Trump initially said Iran had made "a very big mistake" but later told reporters he doubted that the drone was shot down intentionally. Some US lawmakers, however, have called for taking action against Iran.