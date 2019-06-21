UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Urges Iran, US To Show Reason, Restraint After US Drone Downing - Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:29 PM

China Urges Iran, US to Show Reason, Restraint After US Drone Downing - Ministry

China calls on Tehran and Washington to remain rational and show restraint as tensions between the two names continue to escalate following Iran's downing of a US drone, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) China calls on Tehran and Washington to remain rational and show restraint as tensions between the two Names continue to escalate following Iran's downing of a US drone, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said on Friday.

The New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing senior US administration officials, that US President Donald Trump had authorized strikes on a number of targets in Iran in response to the drone incident but subsequently called off his decision.

"At present, the situation in the Gulf is very complicated and sensitive ... We call on all parties involved to maintain their sanity and exercise restraint in order to prevent the situation from further escalating," Lu said.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday that it had downed a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone in the coastal Hormozgan province, claiming that it had violated the country's airspace. The US Central Command has, in turn, said that an Iranian missile shot down a Navy drone operating� in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.

Reacting to the developments, Trump initially said Iran had made "a very big mistake" but later told reporters he doubted that the drone was shot down intentionally. Some US lawmakers, however, have called for taking action against Iran.

Related Topics

Drone Iran China Washington Trump Tehran New York All From

Recent Stories

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

5 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

2 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

5 minutes ago

Russia Concerned About US-Financed Biological Labs ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Sakhalin 2 LNG Production Returns to Norm ..

5 minutes ago

Organizer of Orthodoxy Assembly, Member of Georgia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.