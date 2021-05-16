China Urges Israel To Facilitate Access Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza - Wang Yi
Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:00 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday called on Israel to facilitate access of humanitarian assistance to Gaza amid the ongoing escalation.
"We urge Israel... to guarantee the security and rights of the civilians in the occupied Palestinian territory and facilitate the access of humanitarian assistance," the diplomat said during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the renewed Israeli-Palestinian conflict.