UrduPoint.com

China Urges Lithuania To Treat Taiwan Issue 'With Caution' - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 08:07 PM

China Urges Lithuania to Treat Taiwan Issue 'With Caution' - Foreign Ministry

China strongly opposes any form of official interaction between Taiwan and countries that have diplomatic relations with China and urges Lithuania to treat the Taiwan issue "with caution," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) China strongly opposes any form of official interaction between Taiwan and countries that have diplomatic relations with China and urges Lithuania to treat the Taiwan issue "with caution," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

In late September, the director-general of the Taiwanese foreign ministry's office for Europe, Remus Chen, said that Lithuania's trade representative office in Taipei will open after all the necessary documents for its accreditation are submitted. On Monday, Lithuania opened a trade office in Taiwan, Bloomberg reported, adding that the move may jeopardize Vilnius-Beijing relations.

"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an integral part of the People's Republic of China. China strongly opposes any form of official interaction between Taiwan and countries that have diplomatic relations with China, strongly opposes any action that violates China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, strongly opposes any deviation from the general consensus of the international community and any action that contradicts the basic norms of international relations," the diplomat said at a briefing.

Zhao also called on Lithuania to adhere to the principle of one China, to "treat the Taiwan issue with caution," and to properly protect the political basis of bilateral relations between Beijing and Vilnius.

Lithuania-China relations became strained after Taiwan opened its representative office in Vilnius in November 2021. In retaliation, China unilaterally downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charges d'affaires.

Related Topics

World Europe China Beijing Vilnius Taipei Lithuania May September November All From

Recent Stories

Senate body expresses displeasure over absence of ..

Senate body expresses displeasure over absence of minister in meeting

2 minutes ago
 UNICEF working with climate activists to spotlight ..

UNICEF working with climate activists to spotlight impact of climate crisis on p ..

2 minutes ago
 Philosophy of Allam Iqbal, a beacon house for youn ..

Philosophy of Allam Iqbal, a beacon house for young generation: BBISE chairman

2 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Considering Twitter Paywall - Reports

Elon Musk Considering Twitter Paywall - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on corruption free society held in Shah Ab ..

Seminar on corruption free society held in Shah Abdul Latif University

33 minutes ago
 US Now Main Supplier of Gas to Europe, Replacing R ..

US Now Main Supplier of Gas to Europe, Replacing Russia - EU Spokesman for Clima ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.