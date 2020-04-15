China Urges Nations to Import Officially Certified Medical Equipment in Coronavirus Fight

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Countries buying medical supplies from China are advised to adhere to an officially certified list of manufacturers and suppliers in order to avoid receiving counterfeit products, a phenomenon Chinese authorities have zero tolerance for, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said Wednesday.

Reports from several countries have emerged that Chinese-supplied medical equipment and personal protective equipment do not meet necessary standards to protect and aid medical workers.

Zhao pointed out that the shipments requested through diplomatic channels and organized by Chinese authorities have received no complaints.

"[Chinese authorities] hope that foreign buyers can choose products that have been certified by Chinese regulatory authorities with production qualifications, and carefully follow the instructions for use and check whether the products are compatible with domestic market standards so as to avoid making mistakes in a rush," Zhao said at a regular briefing in Beijing, as quotes by the Foreign Ministry.

The spokesman went on to stress the importance China attaches to medical exports and the zero-tolerance policy to medical counterfeiting and fraud.

"China attaches great importance to the export of medical products and cracks down on counterfeit and shoddy products. Once there are quality problems, the regulatory authorities will conduct serious investigation and mete out punishment with zero tolerance in accordance with the law," Zhao said.

As the spread of COVID-19 in China has slowed to crawl, Beijing has taken a proactive role in shipping medical supplies, humanitarian aid and specialists to countries in need of help.