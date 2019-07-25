UrduPoint.com
China Urges N.Korea, US To Renew Denuclearization Talks After Pyongyang's Missile Launches

Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday called on Pyongyang and Washington to renew denuclearization talks in light of the former's latest short-range missile launch

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday called on Pyongyang and Washington to renew denuclearization talks in light of the former's latest short-range missile launch.

North Korea launched two short-range missiles into the Sea of Japan early on Thursday. The Japanese Kyodo news outlet said the missiles had not reached Japan's exclusive economic zone and presented no threat to its security.

"[China] believes that under current circumstances, North Korea and the United States should renew [denuclearization] talks as soon as possible and cooperate on the process of achieving a political settlement to the Korean Peninsula issue," the ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said.

Hua added that China called on all sides to cooperate with each other and work toward finding a common solution to eliminate tensions.

North Korea previously carried out two short-range missile launches in May.

Despite this, however, there have been some developments in the deadlocked US-North Korean denuclearization dialogue, notably the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump at the Demilitarized Zone in late June. During their meeting, Kim and Trump agreed to intensify bilateral contacts at the working level.

