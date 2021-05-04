UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Urges Philippines To Respect China's Sovereignty Over Huangyan Island

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:14 PM

China urges Philippines to respect China's sovereignty over Huangyan Island

China on Tuesday urges the Philippine side to earnestly respect China's sovereignty and jurisdiction over the Huangyan Island, and stop taking actions that may complicate the situation in the region

CHINA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :China on Tuesday urges the Philippine side to earnestly respect China's sovereignty and jurisdiction over the Huangyan Island, and stop taking actions that may complicate the situation in the region.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to a query about a statement issued by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday, which protested against Chinese Coast Guard vessels' patrols in waters off the Huangyan Island. Meanwhile, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin also made insulting remarks on his personal social media account.

Wang said that the Huangyan Island is China's territory and its adjacent waters are under China's jurisdiction.

He said that facts have proven time and time again that megaphone diplomacy can only undermine mutual trust rather than change reality.

"We hope that certain individual from the Philippine side will mind basic manners and act in ways that suit his status," Wang said.

Quoting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's remarks that differences and disputes between the two countries on some issues should not affect the overall friendship and cooperation, Wang said that it is also an important consensus reached by China and the Philippines on many occasions.

"China has always been and will remain committed to properly handling differences and advancing cooperation with the Philippines through friendly consultation, and will continue to provide assistance within its capacity to the Philippines in its efforts to fight the epidemic and resume economic development," said Wang.

Related Topics

China Social Media Huangyan Philippines May From

Recent Stories

112,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 minutes ago

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destina ..

3 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Rama ..

18 minutes ago

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of elector ..

27 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently ban ..

34 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.