China Urges 'political Settlement' To Resolve Korean Peninsula Tensions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) China reiterated its support on Thursday for a "political settlement" to resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula, after Pyongyang said its constitution now defines South Korea as a "hostile" state.
Relations between the two Koreas have deteriorated since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in January defined Seoul as his country's "principal enemy" and said the North was no longer interested in reunification.
After months of laying fresh mines and ramping up security on the border, the country this week blew up roads and railways linking it to the South, calling it "an inevitable and legitimate measure", Pyongyang's official Korean Central news Agency said.
Asked about the tensions on Thursday, Beijing -- North Korea's most important ally and economic benefactor -- said it was "closely following the development of the situation on the peninsula".
"We have always believed that maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula and promoting a political settlement process to the peninsula issue aligns with the common interests of all parties," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
"We also hope that all parties will work together to make constructive efforts towards this end," she added.
