China Urges Political Solution Over North Korea Missile Launches - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 07:03 PM

China has urged all countries involved in the Korean Peninsula issue to contribute to a political solution after North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) China has urged all countries involved in the Korean Peninsula issue to contribute to a political solution after North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected earlier today two ballistic missiles fired eastward from the Sunan airport in Pyongyang at 05:50 GMT and 05:54 GMT.

"We urge relevant parties to keep in mind the big picture of peace and stability of the Peninsula, adhere to the right direction of dialogue and consultation, and work in concert to advance the political resolution of the Peninsula issue," Zhao said at a briefing.

The projectiles flew nearly 236 miles at an altitude of 26 miles at a top speed of Mach 5, five times the speed of sound, raising concerns that they could be the North Korean version of the US Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), the so-called KN-24, also known to fly on a complicated trajectory to evade interception, according to South Korean Yonhap.

Monday's missile launches from Pyongyang appear to be the fourth missile test since the beginning of 2022. On January 5 and 11, North Korea reportedly tested "hypersonic" missiles, while on January 14, two ballistic missiles were fired from a railway mobile missile system. South Korea claimed to be able to intercept all of these missiles.

