China urges relevant sides, world community for political settlement of Afghanistan

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :China on Monday said that situation in Afghanistan was still severe and complex and called upon the relevant sides and international community to deal with the peace process in Afghanistan in a responsible and constructive manner and work for political settlement for early peace and solidarity in that country.

"Now the situation is still severe and complex, and the intra Afghan talks are going forward to substantial negotiations. We believe the relevant sides and international community should deal with it in a responsible and constructive manner and work for political settlement for the early realization of peace, solidarity and cooperation of Afghanistan," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held here.

He said that the Chinese side noticed the implementation of the peace agreement between the US and Taliban and the advance of the intra Afghan talks and also notice the relevant sides and the internationals concerns on the Afghan situation.

"We support the Afghan led, Afghan owned inclusive, extensive and peaceful reconciliation process," he added.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side would continue respecting the will of all relevant sides, take an impartial stance and continue to be supporter, mediator and the convenience provider of this process, and "we will continue playing constructive role in this regard."� In response to a question on the report of China's involvement in hacking India's pier grid, he firmly opposed and rejected the report and said, "China is a staunch upholder of cyber security. We firmly oppose and fight any kind of cyber-attacks." He pointed out that it is hard to track the origin of the cyber-attacks, adding, "You cannot make wanton guesses or smear a specific country without any proof. This is irresponsible and ill intentioned. China firmly opposes such behaviour."