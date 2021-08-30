UrduPoint.com

China Urges Respect For Afghans' Will Regarding 'Safe Zone' In Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

China Urges Respect for Afghans' Will Regarding 'Safe Zone' in Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The international community should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday, commenting on the idea of creating a so-called "safe zone" in the Central Asian country for humanitarian purposes.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, Paris, Berlin and London are working on an initiative to urge the United Nations to set up a safe zone in Kabul to ensure that humanitarian operations continue. The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) dismissed the idea as unnecessary.

"We took note of the relevant reports, as well as to the fact that the Afghan Taliban rejected the proposal to create a safe zone.

China believes that the international community should respect the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of Afghanistan and the will of the Afghan people," the diplomat said.

In addition, any action by the UN Security Council and international partners should contribute "to a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan," he noted.

On Sunday, a UNSC source told Sputnik that the council is not currently discussing the idea of sending a UN peacekeeping mission to Afghanistan.

