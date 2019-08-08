UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Urges Restraint From U.S. Over Intermediate Range Missile Deployment

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:42 PM

China urges restraint from U.S. over intermediate range missile deployment

China deeply regrets the United States' withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, an official said Tuesday, calling for restraint from the United States over intermediate-range missile deployment

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :China deeply regrets the United States' withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, an official said Tuesday, calling for restraint from the United States over intermediate-range missile deployment.

The unilateral move from the United States will inevitably have negative impacts on global strategic stability, peace and security in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the international arms control system, said Fu Cong, director general of the Department of Arms Control and Disarmament of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fu said China is concerned about the U.S. announcement that it will test and deploy land-based intermediate-range missiles, especially the remarks by some senior U.S. officials about deploying the missiles in the Asia-Pacific "sooner rather than later." China will not sit by and watch the United States deploy land-based intermediate-range missiles in the region, Fu said, adding that China will be forced to take countermeasures.

He called on relevant countries in the region not to allow the United States to deploy the missiles in their territories, noting that the move is not in their security interests.

Fu added that China has no intention of participating in the nuclear disarmament negotiations between Russia and the United States.

China upholds a foreign policy of peace and a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, committing to a nuclear policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, Fu said.

China has continued to use maximum restraint in developing its nuclear capabilities over the past decades, he said, noting that considering the huge gaps between China's nuclear capabilities and those of the United States and Russia, it is unreasonable and unfair to ask China to participate in nuclear disarmament negotiations at this stage.

Fu described it as a very dangerous move for the United States to withdraw from the INF Treaty, just as its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which has shaken the foundations of the international arms control system. No one shall entertain any illusion about deploying missiles at China's doorstep, he said.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China Nuclear United States From

Recent Stories

Central contracts for 2019-20 announced

23 minutes ago

Portable breath monitor quickly detects life threa ..

4 minutes ago

The end of endoscopy, New technique may be the fut ..

4 minutes ago

Protein discovery could lead to new hearing loss t ..

4 minutes ago

Maleeha asks UN Secretary general to ensure implem ..

4 minutes ago

We are reviewing minutely indian legislation on ka ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.