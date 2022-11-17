China Urges Restraint in Ukraine to Avoid Miscalculation After Poland Explosion - Envoy

UrduPoint.com

November 17, 2022

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) China calls for all parties involved in the Ukraine conflict to exercise calm in order to avoid any potential miscalculations after a Ukrainian missile fell on Polish territory this week, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"China calls on all relevant parties to keep calm and exercise restraint to avoid misunderstanding and risk miscalculation to avoid the further escalation of the situation," Zhang said on Wednesday.

Media on Tuesday cited a US official as saying that a Russian missile fell in a Polish region bordering Ukraine, killing two people. Russia rejected the accusations, describing them as a deliberate effort to escalate the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, Poland confirmed that Ukrainian forces had fired the missile as they attempted to intercept a barrage of Russian missiles targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.

US President Joe Biden said it was unlikely that the missile was fired from Russia.

