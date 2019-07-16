China Urges Turkey, Cyprus to Show Restraint in Mediterranean Drilling Row

Beijing urges Turkey and Cyprus to show restraint and engage in a dialogue on Ankara's decision to start natural gas drilling in the Mediterranean, Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told journalists on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Beijing urges Turkey and Cyprus to show restraint and engage in a dialogue on Ankara's decision to start natural gas drilling in the Mediterranean, Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told journalists on Tuesday.

In less than three months, Turkey sent two ships to explore gas fields off the northeast coast of Cyprus, which it sees as its continental shelf. The move prompted harsh condemnations from Cyprus.

"We are monitoring with great attention what is going on in the eastern Mediterranean. China supports friendly relations with Cyprus and Turkey, and urges all relevant sides to demonstrate restraint, engage in dialogue and consultations to settle the existing differences and prevent escalation," the Chinese spokesman said.

On Monday, the EU Council introduced its first sanctions over Ankara's move. The bloc canceled the session of the EU-Turkey Association Council, cut the aid for 2020, recommended that the European Investment Bank review the decisions regarding the Turkish loans, and ordered preparations for further sanction scenarios.

The row between the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey escalated in 2011 when first gas deposits were discovered off the coast of the island. Ankara rejects the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) claims of Nicosia. The nations have been at odds over the status of the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.