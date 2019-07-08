UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Urges UK, Iran To Avoid Escalation Of Captured Tanker Situation - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:43 PM

China Urges UK, Iran to Avoid Escalation of Captured Tanker Situation - Foreign Ministry

China calls on the United Kingdom and Iran to exercise restraint and refrain from escalating the situation with the Iranian oil tanker that has been captured in the waters of UK overseas territory of Gibraltar, Geng Shuang, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) China calls on the United Kingdom and Iran to exercise restraint and refrain from escalating the situation with the Iranian oil tanker that has been captured in the waters of UK overseas territory of Gibraltar, Geng Shuang, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Monday.

During a press conference on Sunday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the tanker was not transporting oil to Syria, as was claimed by Gibraltar.

"Above all else, China has always been an advocate of following the internal law and the basic rules of international relations in an exchange between countries. Second, China has always argued against one-sided sanctions and so-called extraterritorial jurisdiction," the diplomat said.

Last Thursday, the UK Marines and Gibraltar authorities detained the Grace 1 supertanker for allegedly transporting crude oil to Syria. According to Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo, such measures were taken because of "information that gave the Gibraltar government reasonable grounds to assume that Grace 1 was acting in defiance of EU sanctions against Syria."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the UK ambassador to protest the decision, and its official representative, Abbas Musawi, has declared that Tehran considers the tanker's detention unacceptable because the sanctions in question were not based on UN decisions.

Related Topics

UK Protest Chief Minister United Nations Syria Exchange Iran China Oil Gibraltar Tehran United Kingdom Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan must own Kashmir liberation struggle: Mas ..

23 minutes ago

Range of Russian-Indian BrahMos Supersonic Cruise ..

3 minutes ago

Committee formed to prepare Thar Health Package

3 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Does Not Rule Out Lifting of Econom ..

3 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority vacates 12 kanal plo ..

3 minutes ago

Body of drowned youth recovered from Sandspit

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.