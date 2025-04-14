Open Menu

China Urges UK To Avoid 'politicising' Trade After British Steel Spat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

China urges UK to avoid 'politicising' trade after British Steel spat

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Beijing warned Britain on Monday against "politicising" an unfolding spat over the future of Chinese-owned British Steel after legislation was approved to prevent the shutdown of the last British factory that can make steel from scratch.

The UK government rushed urgent legislation through parliament on Saturday to stop the blast furnaces at British Steel's plant in the northern English town of Scunthorpe from being turned off.

The move came after owners Jingye said it was no longer financially viable to keep them burning.

Britain's business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds later said London had been "naive" to let the Chinese firm take over part of the sensitive steel industry.

A spokesman for China's foreign ministry urged the British government on Monday to "avoid politicising trade cooperation or linking it to security issues, so as not to impact the confidence of Chinese enterprises in going to the UK".

"When it comes to the operational difficulties currently faced by British Steel, the two sides should negotiate a solution on the basis of mutual benefit," Lin Jian told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Beijing hopes London will "treat Chinese businesses that have invested and operate in the UK fairly and justly, (and) protect their legitimate and lawful rights and interests".

Jingye, one of the world's biggest steel firms, is "a Chinese private enterprise that has undertaken cooperation with the British side based on market principles", Lin said.

The company bought British Steel in 2020 and says it has invested more than £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) to maintain operations but was losing around £700,000 a day.

Recent Stories

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

47 minutes ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

15 hours ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

17 hours ago
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

17 hours ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

17 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

18 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

18 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

18 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World